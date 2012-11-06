* USD/INR trading at 54.75/76, its strongest since Sept. 14 and versus its previous close of 54.60/61, tracking losses in the euro and ahead of the U.S. presidential election results due this week. * The euro languishes near a two-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, with its outlook clouded by uncertainty over a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity steps needed for Athens to secure international aid. * Traders say the market is also in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a tight U.S. presidential race, although President Barack Obama has a slight lead in the eight or nine battleground states. * The domestic share market performance during the day would also be watched for cues on the direction of fund flows. * The pair is seen in a 54.50-55.00 band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)