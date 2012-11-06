* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent. * RBI Governor Subbarao said in an interview to Reuters that the central bank may ease monetary policy as early as January, but any easing in December was "highly improbable." * Foreign bank dealers say next big trigger for markets will be any open market operation announcement by RBI and can lower yields by 7-10 basis points. * Brent crude jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, snapping a string of five lower settlements as stronger U.S. gasoline futures helped oil to rally while storm-ravaged areas of the East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)