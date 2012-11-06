BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index up 0.06 percent and the NSE index adds 0.04 percent. * Caution prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. elections, which will start filtering starting early Wednesday India time, and on renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. * Software services exporters gain after the rupee falls to a more than 1-1/2 month low against the dollar: Infosys gains 1 percent. * Cipla gains 2.8 percent, having hit earlier a record high, after posting a 61.8 percent surge in July-September earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.