* The BSE index up 0.06 percent and the NSE index adds 0.04 percent. * Caution prevails ahead of the outcome of U.S. elections, which will start filtering starting early Wednesday India time, and on renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. * Software services exporters gain after the rupee falls to a more than 1-1/2 month low against the dollar: Infosys gains 1 percent. * Cipla gains 2.8 percent, having hit earlier a record high, after posting a 61.8 percent surge in July-September earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)