* USD/INR trades at 54.63/64 little changed from its previous close of 54.60/61 as exporters step in to sell dollars after the pair hits new one-and-half months high earlier in the session. * USD/INR had risen as high as 54.7850, its strongest since Sept. 14 on the back of sharp losses in the euro. * Traders now expect rangebound trading until the results of the U.S. presidential elections are announced. * The pair is expected to hold between 54.50-54.80 during this session with movements in domestic shares also being watched for direction. * Shares trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)