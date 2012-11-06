* Shares in Amara Raja Batteries surge as much as 10.4 percent a day after the company reported a bigger-than-expected 35.2 percent gain in July-September net profit. * Angel Broking says the battery maker posted "extremely strong results," and adds earnings growth was driven by the automotive battery replacement segment, as well by momentum in the tubular and home uninterruptible power supply (UPS) segment. * Amara Raja rises 6.4 percent as of 0624 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)