BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Amara Raja Batteries surge as much as 10.4 percent a day after the company reported a bigger-than-expected 35.2 percent gain in July-September net profit. * Angel Broking says the battery maker posted "extremely strong results," and adds earnings growth was driven by the automotive battery replacement segment, as well by momentum in the tubular and home uninterruptible power supply (UPS) segment. * Amara Raja rises 6.4 percent as of 0624 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.