* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also 1 bp higher at 7.76 percent. * OIS rates expected to remain rangebound till RBI gives some indication on open market operations which would spur receiving in near-end. * Kotak Mahindra Bank says liquidity deficit could continue as credit demand picks up and currency in circulation rises ahead of the festival season, including Diwali in mid-November. * State elections in November and tax outflows in December also expected to add to deficit, Kotak said in a note. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent.