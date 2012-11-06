Cricket-Australian McDermott applies for India coach job - report
NEW DELHI, June 4 Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of India head coach, which will become vacant after the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign.
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also 1 bp higher at 7.76 percent. * OIS rates expected to remain rangebound till RBI gives some indication on open market operations which would spur receiving in near-end. * Kotak Mahindra Bank says liquidity deficit could continue as credit demand picks up and currency in circulation rises ahead of the festival season, including Diwali in mid-November. * State elections in November and tax outflows in December also expected to add to deficit, Kotak said in a note. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.19 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, June 4 Former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott has applied for the post of India head coach, which will become vacant after the ongoing Champions Trophy campaign.
NEW DELHI, June 4 - - Source link: (http://bit.ly/2rS7Q59)