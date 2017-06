* India's overnight cash rate little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent compared to 8.10/8.15 percent at close on Tuesday. * Banks borrow 665.20 billion rupees from the central bank's repo window compared with 423.15 billion rupees on Tuesday, highlighting higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders say most banks trying to meet their mandated reserve needs in the first week of the reporting fortnight. Markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday next week for local holidays. * Cash rates are unlikely to rise much beyond current levels as banks have enough excess bonds to provide as collateral and borrow from the central bank's repo window at 8 percent. * Total volumes in the overnight call money market were at a low 65.25 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent while that in the CBLO market it was at a moderate 437.10 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)