* India's overnight cash rate flat at its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent amid steady demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders do not expect rates to edge up much from current levels. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 423.15 billion rupees compared with 582.05 billion rupees on Monday. * The central bank's 25 basis point cut in banks' cash reserve ratio last week resulted in the infusion of 175 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday. * Total volume in the call money market as reported on the central banks trading platform was at 117.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while the in the CBLO market it was at 385.53 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)