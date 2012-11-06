* India's 1-year OIS rises as much as 3 bps to 7.78 percent, a level last seen on Sept. 7, as liquidity is expected to tighten further and doubts rise about whether the central bank will infuse liquidity via open market bond purchases. * RBI said on Oct. 30 its cut in the cash reserve ratio should help liquidity conditions for a few weeks, potentially pushing back any open market operation (OMO) bond purchases until late November. * "The liquidity tightness is expected to rise to about 750 billion rupees to near 1 trillion rupees. However I do not expect OMOs before advance tax outflows in December," said a state-run bank trader. * The longer 5-year OIS rate is up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.20 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)