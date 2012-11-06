* Indian cement makers extend a recent winning streak on continued hopes cement prices will rise on the back of stronger seasonal-related demand. * ACC gains 2.6 percent, up for a fifth consecutive session, also helped after reporting last week October cement shipments rose by 3.5 percent, in what was a sturdier performance than expected. * Ambuja Cements gains 2.6 percent, up for a fourth session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)