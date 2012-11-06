BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Indian cement makers extend a recent winning streak on continued hopes cement prices will rise on the back of stronger seasonal-related demand. * ACC gains 2.6 percent, up for a fifth consecutive session, also helped after reporting last week October cement shipments rose by 3.5 percent, in what was a sturdier performance than expected. * Ambuja Cements gains 2.6 percent, up for a fourth session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.