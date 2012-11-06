* USD/INR edges down to 54.44/45 versus its previous close of 54.60/61 and off the day's high of 54.7850, its strongest since Sept. 14 as domestic shares recover. * Traders say a sharp rise in the pair to a one-and-half month high earlier in the session also prompts some position squaring. * Some custodian banks also seen selling the greenback, dealers say. * Traders will monitor the results of the U.S. elections later in the day for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)