* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield yield down 1 bp at 8.18 percent. * Dealers are bracing for the government to announce extra borrowing but say it could come via treasury bill sales as the country looks to contain its fiscal deficit at 5.3 percent, compared to its target of 5.1 percent. * A foreign bank dealer also ties gains in bond prices to risk aversion ahead of U.S. Presidential elections later in the day. * RBI Governor Subbarao said in an interview with Reuters the central bank may ease monetary policy as early as January, but any easing in December was "highly improbable." * Markets had already factored this given the RBI statement on Oct. 30 had indicated a rate could come in the January-March quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)