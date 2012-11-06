November 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.641
Yield 1.929 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2019 UKT
Payment Date November 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Fees Undislcosed
Notes Launched under issues's Debt Issuance Programme
