November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Snam SPA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2015
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.847
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0853679867
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.646
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0853682069
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,
Societe Generale,CIB, UBS , Banca IMI, BofAML, HSBC, Unicredit &
Citigroup
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.