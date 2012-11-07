BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.12 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also fell 0.09 percent. * Asian shares were capped while the safe-haven yen gained on Wednesday as investors remained guarded against the risk of an indecisive outcome in the close-fought U.S. presidential election, with early counting as yet showing no clear winner. * Foreign investors bought 1.74 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.29 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Wednesday: Tata Motors Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.