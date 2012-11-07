* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.12 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also fell 0.09 percent. * Asian shares were capped while the safe-haven yen gained on Wednesday as investors remained guarded against the risk of an indecisive outcome in the close-fought U.S. presidential election, with early counting as yet showing no clear winner. * Foreign investors bought 1.74 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.29 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Wednesday: Tata Motors Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)