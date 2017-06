* USD/INR seen treading water ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election but gains in most other Asian currencies may see the pair being pushed lower from its close of 54.43/44 on Tuesday. * Most Asian currencies rise compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The U.S. dollar was a touch softer in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from a two-month high as markets awaited the outcome of the U.S. election, while the Aussie dollar stood out with broad gains after interest rates at home were left steady. * Traders would also watch the domestic share market performance for cues on the likely foreign fund flow moves. Nifty stock futures trading in Singapore were down 0.2 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)