* USD/INR trades at 54.25/26 versus its previous close of 54.43/44, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies. For a snapshot see: * The dollar fell against the yen in Asia on Wednesday as traders bet U.S. President Barack Obama has a slight edge over his challenger Mitt Romney in a close-fought election. * Traders also watching the domestic share market moves for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. Shares trading flat ahead of the U.S. election results. * Traders predict a 54.15 to 54.45 range on the pair until the final election results.