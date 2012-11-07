BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index up 0.55 percent and the NSE index gains 0.51 percent. * Banking stocks such as ICICI Bank gain on hopes of rising demand for loans in the holiday season. * ICICI bank gains 1.2 percent, while the State Bank of India is up 1.1 percent. * Bharti Airtel gains 0.7 percent after reporting margins slightly better than analysts' expectations, dealers say. * Bharti said consolidated net profit fell 29.8 percent to 7.21 billion rupees ($132.5 million)for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 10.27 billion rupees a year earlier. * However, shares in Tata Power Co Ltd fell 1.03 percent after posting a surprise second-quarter loss on Tuesday, hit by higher finance and depreciation costs at its power projects and lower revenue from its coal units. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.