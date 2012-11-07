* The BSE index up 0.55 percent and the NSE index gains 0.51 percent. * Banking stocks such as ICICI Bank gain on hopes of rising demand for loans in the holiday season. * ICICI bank gains 1.2 percent, while the State Bank of India is up 1.1 percent. * Bharti Airtel gains 0.7 percent after reporting margins slightly better than analysts' expectations, dealers say. * Bharti said consolidated net profit fell 29.8 percent to 7.21 billion rupees ($132.5 million)for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 10.27 billion rupees a year earlier. * However, shares in Tata Power Co Ltd fell 1.03 percent after posting a surprise second-quarter loss on Tuesday, hit by higher finance and depreciation costs at its power projects and lower revenue from its coal units. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)