* USD/INR trading weaker at 54.26/27 after dropping to as low as 54.10 immediately after television channels projected President Barack Obama was likely to be re-elected for a second term. The pair had closed on 54.43/44 on Tuesday. * The dollar fell broadly in Asia as media projected U.S. President Barack Obama won a closely-fought election, ensuring that the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing will be in place. * Traders, however, say importers step up dollar purchases, limiting further losses in the dollar. * Local shares also rise following the U.S. election results and currently up 0.6 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.10-54.40 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)