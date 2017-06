* India's 1-year OIS rises 1 basis point to 7.77 percent, a level last seen on Sept. 7, after hitting 7.7850 pct, as cash is expected to tighten in the near term and no rate cuts are expected until January. * The longer 5-year OIS rate is up 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, a level last seen September 26. *The near-end OIS is up 19 basis points since the RBI kept rates on hold on Oct 30, while the 5-year is up 14 bps. * Repo bids rise to 665.20 billion rupees, its highest in four sessions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)