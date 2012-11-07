* Shares in State Bank of India rise 2.4 percent on hopes of better-than-expected results and lower non-performing loans in the September quarter, with results due on Friday. * State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said the bank's September quarter non-performing asset position looking better than the June quarter. * CLSA said in a report on Friday it maintains preference for corporate banks, including State Bank of India, which should benefit as asset quality concerns fade gradually. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)