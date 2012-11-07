BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in State Bank of India rise 2.4 percent on hopes of better-than-expected results and lower non-performing loans in the September quarter, with results due on Friday. * State Bank of India Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said the bank's September quarter non-performing asset position looking better than the June quarter. * CLSA said in a report on Friday it maintains preference for corporate banks, including State Bank of India, which should benefit as asset quality concerns fade gradually. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.