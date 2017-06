* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.19 percent. * Foreign bank dealer says bonds to take cues from auction cutoffs on Friday when India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds. * Dealers will wait for industrial output and inflation data next week for cues on economy, though the central bank has said any rate cut was unlikely till next year. * U.S. debt prices pulled back from peaks seen after Barack Obama was re-elected as U.S. President on Wednesday as European traders saw little major change in policy stemming from the result. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)