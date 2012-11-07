* The BSE index up 0.66 percent and the NSE index gains 0.51 percent. * Shares in State Bank of India rise 2.2 percent on hopes of better-than-expected results and lower non-performing loans in the September quarter, with results due on Friday. * Among other financial stocks, ICICI Bank gains 1.4 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp is up 2.1 percent, on hopes of rising demand for loans in the holiday season. * However, Bharti Airtel falls 1.3 percent, erasing initial rise of as much as 2.6 percent, as investors factor in a one-off gain related to a telecom tribunal's judgment boosting revenue and profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)