* USD/INR breaks below 54 to trade at 53.98/99 versus its previous close of 54.43/44 as dollar selling by some custodian banks hurts. * Traders say foreign funds likely bought domestic shares following Obama's victory at the polls, leading to dollar sales in the forex market. Shares closed up half a percent. * The dollar fell broadly after U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election, which was seen ensuring Federal Reserve quantitative easing will be in place. * Traders expect the USD/INR to start moving lower and test/break 53.20 levels in a couple of weeks barring any major event hurting sentiment for risk assets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)