Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sanofi SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 14,2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.758

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.1bp

Over the OBL 164

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB , HSBC & MUSI

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011355791

Data supplied by International Insider.