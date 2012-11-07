* Third-quarter churn up 1 pct point to 4.8 pct

* Third-quarter revenue $722 mln vs estimates $774.6 mln

* Cuts FY12 capital expenditure forecast

* Shares fall as much as 8 pct

By Sayantani Ghosh

Nov 7 Low-cost mobile telecom operator Leap Wireless International Inc LEAP.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a rise in customer attrition as the company cut some retention programs, sending its shares down as much as 8 percent.

Leap, like rival MetroPCS Communications Inc PCS.N, sells wireless services to cost-conscious customers through its Cricket Communications unit.

Both have been under pressure from larger rivals Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) and Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA, which have been targeting the same consumers.

"Third-quarter customer results also reflect previously discussed churn pressures from the effects of certain retention programs and handset quality issues we experienced in the second quarter, as well as general industry softness," Chief Executive Doug Hutcheson said in a statement.

Leap shares fell to $4.75 on the Nasdaq in early trading on Wednesday. Shares of Nextel operator NII Holdings (NIHD.O) also fell 14 percent after it posted a much higher-than-expected quarterly loss. [ID:nPnFL07665]

NII Holdings has been hurt as a flagging economy and regulatory pressure have put an end to years of easy growth in Brazil, Latin America's biggest wireless market.

Competition has also increased, leading Mexico's America Movil SAB (AMXL.MX) and Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) to target NII's higher-paying corporate clients. [ID:nL1E8LO3PE]

Shares of larger rival AT&T Inc (T.N) were also down 3 percent on the New York Stock Exchange after it said it would increase its capital spending to $22 billion a year for the next three years. [ID:nL1E8M794F]

Leap, however, continued its cost-cutting efforts by managing investments on 3G network and seeking cheaper alternatives to deliver 4G LTE services. [ID:nPnLA07766]

The company's stock jumped 17 percent on Oct. 2 after Deutsche Telekom said it was in talks to merge its T-Mobile USA unit with MetroPCS. Reuters later reported that Sprint was considering making a rival bid for MetroPCS. [ID:nL6E8L3B1O][ID:nL1E8L4DET]

"We believe that without MetroPCS as a complementary piece, Sprint may have little interest in acquiring Leap," Pacific Crest analyst Michael Bowen said in a pre-earnings note.

"We suspect that T-Mobile may eventually have interest, but not until the MetroPCS acquisition has closed and been integrated."

Leap lowered its full-year forecast for capital expenditures for the second time this year. It now expects capex between $450 million to $470 million, down from $530 million to $560 million.

Average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) in the third quarter rose to $41.94 from $41.25 a year earlier, while churn, or the rate at which subscribers stop using the company's services, rose by 1 percentage point to 4.8 percent.

"Our checks suggest that end markets remain weak and we see risk to both ARPU and EBITDA expectations in light of the weakening mix and the higher costs associated with Muve music

(service)," Bowen said.

MetroPCS reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit last month, helped by a rise in demand for its 4G LTE services and lower costs. [ID:nL3E8LU3G0]

Leap reported a net profit of $25 million attributable to common stockholders, or 32 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $68.8 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $722 million.

Analysts had expected a loss of 70 cents per share, on revenue of $774.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

