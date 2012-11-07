Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower SBAB bank AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 16, 2022
Coupon 4.18 pct
Issue price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 16, 2022
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 265bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.