November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower SBAB bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 16, 2022

Coupon 4.18 pct

Issue price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 16, 2022

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 265bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

