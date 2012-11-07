November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

(SEB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.32

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, RBS, SEB &

UBS Investment Banking

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0854425625

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.