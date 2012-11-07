Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
ISIN DE000HLB0VD5
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2017
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 35bp
Discount margin 6-month Euribor + 35bp
ISIN DE000HLB0VC7
* * * *
Common terms
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
