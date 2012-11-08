* USD/INR is expected to recover after dropping for two successive sessions on the back of a risk-off mood in regional markets on worries about the fiscal crisis globally. The pair closed at 54.2050/2150 on Wednesday. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning safe-haven currencies such as the yen and dollar. * Asian currencies were trading mixed compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The euro blipped up in reaction to headlines saying the Greek parliament had approved the government's new austerity measures, which were needed to secure the next tranche of bailout money from international lenders. * Traders expect the pair to open around 54.40 and move in a 54.25 to 54.65 band in the first half of trade. * Stock moves will also be watched. Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were down 0.8 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)