* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.84 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also falls 0.96 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning safe-haven currencies such as the yen and dollar. * Foreign investors bought 7.28 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.45 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Major earnings on Thursday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd , Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, and Reliance Communications Ltd. * Also on watch, federal cabinet meet on $5.7 billion mobile phone airwave surcharge plan, telecoms M&A rule, new pharma policy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)