BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.84 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also falls 0.96 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors worried about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning safe-haven currencies such as the yen and dollar. * Foreign investors bought 7.28 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.45 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Major earnings on Thursday: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd , Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, and Reliance Communications Ltd. * Also on watch, federal cabinet meet on $5.7 billion mobile phone airwave surcharge plan, telecoms M&A rule, new pharma policy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.