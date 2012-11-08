* USD/INR rises to 54.58/59 from its previous close of 54.2050/2150, tracking a global risk-off mood. * Asian shares down as investors worry about the fiscal crisis in the United States and the European economy's further deterioration, underpinning safe-haven currencies such as the yen and dollar. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * Traders say losses in domestic shares adding to the bullish sentiment for the dollar. Shares down 0.7 percent. * Exporters, however, are expected to step up dollar sales and limit further sharp gains in the pair beyond the recent one-and-a-half-month low of 54.7850 touched on Tuesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)