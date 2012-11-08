* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is trading flat in opening trades at 8.19 percent. * Dealers say immediate cues awaited are Friday's auction demand and cutoffs when India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds. * Government confident about keeping fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP, but a Reuters poll shows the gap was likely to hit 5.8 percent, forcing the government to borrow an additional 400 billion rupees via bonds as early as December. * Dealers will also wait for industrial output and inflation data next week, though impact may be muted as the central bank has said any rate cut was unlikely till next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)