* The BSE index falls 0.45 percent and the NSE index is down 0.56 percent. * Falls track lower Asian shares as investors worry about the fiscal crisis in the United States and a further deterioration in the European economy. * Shares of software service providers, which derive a good portion of profits from the U.S. market, fall: Tata Consultancy Services down 0.69 percent. * Traders says the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama could be a sentimental negative for the Indian IT sector if it results in increased scrutiny in outsourcing. * ICICI Bank falls 1.4 percent on profit booking after gaining 4.1 percent this month as of Wednesday's close compared with a 2.5 percent gain in the NSE index. * State Bank of India falls 0.7 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results due on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)