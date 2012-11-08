(Corrects syntax in fourth bullet point) * Shares in India's United Spirits rose as much as 3.3 percent to its highest since Jan. 2011, after CNBC TV 18, a local news channel, reported top officials at the Indian liquor maker were expected to meet Diageo on Thursday to continue discussing a potential stake sale, citing unidentified sources. * United Spirits has been in talks to sell a stake to the world's biggest spirits group but the outcome has been in doubt after Vijay Mallya, who controls the liquor company, told Reuters on Oct. 27 he had not reached a deal with Diageo . * United Spirits declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Diageo officials were not immediately reachable. * United Spirits shares are known for their volatility, reacting often to speculation over its talks with Diageo. * United Spirits shares were up 2.6 percent as of 0552 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)