* USD/INR trims gains to 54.47/48 versus its previous close of 54.2050/2150, after rising to a session high of 54.6725. * Traders say a large technology exporter was spotted selling dollars earlier in the session while some other foreign banks also sold the greenback. * Some support was seen for the euro around $1.2745-50 levels, which is also hurting the dollar, traders say. * Domestic shares trim losses to trade down 0.3 percent, after having dropped as much as 0.9 percent earlier in the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)