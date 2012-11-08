* India's overnight indexed cash rate little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent compared to 8.05/8.15 percent at close on Wednesday amid steady demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 796.20 billion rupees compared to 665.20 billion rupees on Wednesday as investors try to borrow for the mandated reserve needs in the first week of the reporting fortnight to avoid a scramble in the holiday-shortened second week. * All financial markets, barring a brief session on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for local holidays. * Traders expect cash rates to be around the current levels throughout the fortnight as banks can comfortably borrow from the central bank at its repo window at 8 percent due to higher holdings of bonds that can be provided as collateral. * Total volume in the call money market was at a low of 75.14 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent while that in the CBLO market was at 299.48 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)