* The BSE index falls 0.36 percent and the NSE index is down 0.45 percent. * ICICI Bank falls 1.4 percent on profit-booking after gaining 4.1 percent this month as of Wednesday's close, compared with a 2.5 percent gain in the NSE index. * Housing Development Finance Corporation also down 1.2 percent, after hitting its 52-week high of 805.85 rupees on Wednesday. * However, State Bank of India gains 1.9 percent, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.6 percent, ahead of its quarterly results on Friday. * Shares in Tata Motors Ltd also gain 4.7 percent, after the automaker reported that July-September margins at its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary improved. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)