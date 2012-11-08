* India's 1-year OIS remain flat at 7.77 percent, while the longer 5-year OIS rate is also unchanged at 7.14 percent. * Nomura says markets are pricing in about 35 bps cut within three months and 100 bps cuts within one year assuming overnight fixings track the repo rate in April. * The investment bank advises investors to receive swaps on upticks and pay front-end tactically to earn carry. * Cash in the system continues to tighten with repo bids rising to 796.20 billion rupees, the highest in six sessions. * The rise of currency in circulation is expected to be a drag on the system in the fiscal second half as well as from the potential maturing of RBI's FX forward contracts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)