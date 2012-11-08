* USD/INR off lows, at 54.49/51 after falling to 54.3150 during the session, versus its previous close of 54.2050/2150. * Dealers say the sharp fall in euro to a two-month low against dollar is driving losses in the rupee. * "The euro has broken key support levels. So expect rupee to trade lower. I expect the rupee to touch 54.70 to the dollar," says a private bank dealer. * Euro falls to a two-month low against the dollar and a near four-week trough against the yen on Thursday on fresh speculation that Spain is not in a hurry not request financial aid. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)