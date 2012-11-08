Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
November 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date October 10, 2014
Coupon 5.625 pct
Reoffer price 101.108
Reoffer yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Renminbi
when fungible
ISIN FR0011337724
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.