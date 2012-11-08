Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp
Payment Date November 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Lloyds
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.