Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederosterreich-Wein AG
(RLB Noe-Wein)
Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 5, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 45bp
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
ISIN CH0197841536
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.