Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance & Trade Ltd
Guarantor Fiat S.P.A
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 23, 2016
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 507.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings B1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0197841544
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.