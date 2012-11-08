Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank
(AFDB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.1
Reoffer price 102.1
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &
Standard Chartered
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
ISIN US00828EAP43
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.