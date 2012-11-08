November 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower African Development Bank

(AFDB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 102.1

Reoffer price 102.1

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &

Standard Chartered

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

ISIN US00828EAP43

