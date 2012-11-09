* USD/INR is likely to extend gains for a second
session as Asian stocks dip on US fiscal woes. The pair closed
at 54.36/37 on Thursday.
* Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by worries
over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as
the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis, while Europe
still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor risk
appetite subdued.
* Most Asian currencies were trading with some losses compared
to the dollar. For a snapshot see.
* The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar on
Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi
said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy.
* Investors piled up bullish bets on the South Korean won to the
highest level in more than two years and increased long
positions in the Philippine peso to their largest in two months
during the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)