* USD/INR is likely to extend gains for a second session as Asian stocks dip on US fiscal woes. The pair closed at 54.36/37 on Thursday. * Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis, while Europe still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor risk appetite subdued. * Most Asian currencies were trading with some losses compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. * The euro buckled near a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy. * Investors piled up bullish bets on the South Korean won to the highest level in more than two years and increased long positions in the Philippine peso to their largest in two months during the past two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)