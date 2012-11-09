* Lenovo Q2 net exceeded expectations

HONG KONG, Nov 9 Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), which is on track to become the world's No.1 PC maker, rose more than 5 percent to their highest in nearly three months on Friday after bullish calls by analysts based on its second-quarter results.

The Chinese company reported on Thursday a 13 percent rise in quarterly net profit to $162 million, beating the $156.3 million consensus forecast of analysts. [ID:nL3E8M537F]

Some brokerages, such as CIMB and RBS, raised the target price of the stock, citing the company's ability to weather a China slowdown, expanding smartphone sales, improving PC margins and the turnaround of some loss-making geographies.

CLSA lifted the target price of Lenovo to HK$7.43 and also upgraded the stock to outperform.

Lenovo shares, which were subdued on Thursday in line with a weak broader market, rose as much as 5.2 percent to HK$6.92, the highest intraday level since Aug 17.

The stock has so far gained a third since the start of the year.

Technology research firm Gartner says Lenovo has already overtaken market leader Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) in PC shipments and rival research firm IDC ranks it a close second.

Lenovo has been grabbing PC market share from its rivals due to better management and product mix, but it faces challenges in new areas, such as mobile gadgets where Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) dominate.

Its smartphones have sold well in China, where it is currently the No.2 player, and the company is trying to expand to overseas markets.

"On the smartphone side, Lenovo has started to sell its smartphones in South and Southeast Asian countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines," RBS said in a report.

The brokerage raised its smartphone shipment forecast for the fiscal year 2013/14 to 26-29 million, up 30 percent from the previous year.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

