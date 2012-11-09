* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.25 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also down 0.26 percent. * Asian shares fell further on Friday, weighed down by worries over the risk of a recession in the world's largest economy as the United States faces a looming fiscal crisis, while Europe still awaits a bailout for Greece, keeping investor risk appetite subdued. * Foreign investors bought 2.61 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.3 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, Tata Steel , Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil Corp . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)