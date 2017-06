* USD/INR opens lower, tracking a slight recovery in euro from last local close, says foreign bank dealer. Pair at 54.29/30 versus Thursday's close of 54.36/37. * Euro however continued to hover near a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said he saw few signs of recovery in the euro zone economy. * Sentiment on INR has turned negative again, as per a Reuters poll of forex strategists. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)