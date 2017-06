* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent. * Long end of the yield curve were weak before the sale of securities worth 130 billion rupees at the auction. * Brent crude futures edged above $107 on Friday and were poised to end the week with a marginal gain, their first in four, but prices are likely to remain under pressure as the outlook for the global economy, and fuel demand, remains weak. * Dealers will also wait for industrial output and inflation data next week, though impact may be muted as the central bank has said any rate cut was unlikely till next year. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)